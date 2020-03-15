Megan Tripicchio is a Champlin resident who has lived life creating her own opportunities when it didn’t seem possible. She joins the growing Youth Performance Development staff at Fuse, where she draws on her master’s in education, experience as a youth and collegiate athlete, and 15-year tenure as a youth hockey coach (currently coaching in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League). Tripicchio is featured in “Homegrown,” a three-part documentary series about the journey of girls and women’s hockey in Minnesota, aired on Fox Sports North in February-March (stateofhockey.com/homegrown). The documentary includes her experience as a player in many firsts: first girls high school hockey game in the state of Minnesota, first women’s hockey game for the U of MN, and first national championship for U of MN women’s hockey.
“Getting to see how much the sport has grown and witnessing the tremendous athletes that come out of MN, I’m just happy to have a small role to benefit these kids and give them such great opportunities.” – Megan Tripicchio, Youth Performance Development Coach
In addition to her ground-breaking athletic background, Tripicchio brings a different perspective from many trainers in the industry, that of a mom trying to devote a little time to her own journey. Her two young boys, Mario and Gino, are avid hockey players themselves. She can relate to the pressure and time-crunches that parents face, often giving them little energy or time to take care of themselves. She will assist with adult fitness coaching when she isn’t focused on her primary role of Youth Development. We can’t wait to see what “firsts” she brings to Fuse and the surrounding community.
Fuse is a family-owned fitness studio working with adults and youth across the Northwest metro. Fuse leads the community in youth instruction with over 200 kids training with us each week, through summer camps, clinics at area schools, and team training including the 2018 Champlin Park Girls State Champion Volleyball Team, Synergy Volleyball Club, Robbinsdale Armstrong Travel Basketball, Maplebrook U16 Girls Soccer, Force U15 Boys Soccer, Plymouth New Hope Little League Baseball and Champlin Park Youth Hockey Association.
