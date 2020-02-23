Frozen to take STMA area by (snow) storm

Nearly 100 area student actors will take the stage Feb. 28 through March 1 for Disney’s Frozen JR.!
The show will take place at STMA High School Performing Arts Center and is produced by SOAR Academy, the educational outreach of nonprofit SOAR Regional Arts. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen JR. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Performances are Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1, at 2 and 6 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School PAC, 5800 Jamison Ave. NE, St. Michael.
Ticket Info: Save $2 online at www.soararts.com. Tickets also available at the door. Visit soararts.com for more info.
