Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick up on a first come, first serve basis. All are welcome, 3 p.m. until gone on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Corcoran: St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot
Delano: Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot
St. Michael: Colonial Mall
Montrose: Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot
Rockford: Our Father's Luther Church parking lot
Buffalo: Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot
Sponsored by NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland
