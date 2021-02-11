Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick up on a first come, first serve basis. All are welcome, 3 p.m. until gone on Tuesday, Feb. 16. 

Corcoran: St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot 

Delano: Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot

St. Michael: Colonial Mall

Montrose: Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot

Rockford: Our Father's Luther Church parking lot

Buffalo: Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot 

Sponsored by NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland

