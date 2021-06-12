Sponsored by NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland, boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick up on a first come, first served basis on June 14 in various area locations. Supplies will be available from 4 p.m. until gone.
Locations for pick up are: St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot in Corcoran, Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot in Delano, Alleluia Lutheran Church parking lot in St. Michael, Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot in Rockford, and Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot in Buffalo.
