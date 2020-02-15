This year’s Maple Grove Polar Plunge on Feb. 1 on Fish Lake raised $145,442. Some of the top groups raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota were: Boston Scientific- Sat Feb 1 Fish Lake with $6,706 (large corporation), Common Sense(less) with $14,582 (small corporation), the Lookout Bar and Grill with $2,185 (restaurant), and Maple Grove Police with $3,979 (law enforcement).

