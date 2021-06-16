Area residents can travel to Maple Grove this summer to take in a concert or movie. The Maple Grove Sounds of Summer concerts and movies is underway. All events take place at the Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St.
Events have been scheduled on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings. In addition, movies will be shown Fridays at sunset and several special events will take place at Town Green this summer.
All events are free unless otherwise noted. Note that all events are subject to change. Visit facebook.com/towngreenmaplegrove or call 763-494-6500 for more information.
The following is the 2021 performance schedule at the Town Green:
SOUNDS OF SUMMER
Mondays at 7 p.m. with the following performances:
• June 28 — Soul Mates (R&B music)
• July 5 — Jazz on the Prairie (jazz)
• July 12 — Dred I Dread (reggae)
• July 26 — Hard Days Night (Beatles tribute)
• Aug. 2 — Sala del Soul (salsa and dance lesson)
• Aug. 9 — Sawyer’s Dream (Ameicana)
• Aug. 16 — No Limits- B-side (pop rock)
• Aug. 23 — Authorities (50’s and 60’s music)
• Aug. 30 — Riverside Swing Band (swing/dance)
Wednesdays at 7 p.m. are the following performances:
• June 30 — Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars (rock, country, pop)
• July 7 — Miss Myra and the Moonshiners (jazz)
• July 14 — Mick Sterling (Huey Lewis and the News tribute)
• July 21 — Jeff Dayton (country)
• July 28 — Medalist Concert Band (concert band)
• Aug. 4 — Shirts and Skins (contemporary pop)
• Aug. 11 — Chemistry Set (blues/country)
• Aug. 18 — Dirty Shorts Band (brass band)
• Aug. 25 — Surf Cats (oldies)
• Sept. 1 — River City Jazz Orchestra (jazz)
Thursday performances at 10:30 a.m. include:
• June 17 — KidsDance
• July 1 — Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam
• July 8 — Big Epic Show
• July 15 — The Bazillions
• July 22 — The Dollipops
• July 29 — Alphabits Band
• Aug. 5 — Old MacDonald had a Banjo
• Aug. 12 — Bob the Beachcomber
• Aug. 19 — Kelvin Saline Magic Villages Show
• Aug. 26 — Sticks and Tones
Friday night movies at sunset:
• July 16 — “Trolls”
• July 23 — “Doolittle”
• July 30 — “Spider Man- Far From Home”
• Aug. 6 — “Secret Life of Pets 2”
• Aug. 13 — “The Croods- A New Age”
• Aug. 20 — “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
• Aug. 27 — “Toy Story 4”
• Sept. 10 — “The Princess Bride”
• Sept. 24 — “Little Women”
SPECIAL EVENTS
• June 18 to 22, 24 to 26 — Cross Community Players presenting “Mamma Mia!”
• July 14 to 18 — Variety of entertainment, Maple Grove Days
