Melanoma Monday is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Allina Health will once again be offering free skin cancer screenings Monday, May 2, to mark the day and remind people that most skin cancer is highly treatable if caught early, but if unnoticed or ignored, can be deadly.
There will be a screen at the Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic, located at 7840 Vinewood Lane N., Maple Grove. Times are available between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Call 612-262-6800 to reserve a time slot.
Skin cancer affects one in five Americans and Minnesota has one of the highest incidence rates of melanoma in the nation. Over the past decade, Minnesota is also among several states that have experienced an increase in both melanoma incidence and death rates from the disease.
Sun exposure is the most preventable risk for melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends that everyone follow these sun protection guidelines:
• Avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest
• Seek shade whenever possible
• Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher and re-apply every two hours
• Wear sun-protective clothing and accessories, such as wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses
• Follow the “Shadow Rule” — if a shadow is shorter than you are, the sun’s damaging rays are at their strongest and you are likely to sunburn.
“Skin cancer has a 95 percent cure rate if detected and treated early,” said dermatologist Elizabeth Farhat, M.D., one of the Allina Health dermatologists who will help conduct the free cancer screenings. “Melanoma Monday serves as a way to encourage everyone to practice sun-safe behaviors and conduct regular skin self-examinations. I hope Americans will take advantage of the free screening opportunities being provided.”
Allina Health is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free skin cancer screenings being offered. They are available to anyone, but an appointment is required and slots are limited. After the screening, patients will receive recommendations for further follow-up and/or biopsy, if needed.
