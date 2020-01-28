Area residents are invited to a free screening of the BBC documentary film “Climate Change: The Facts,” Tuesday Feb. 4 at 6:30 pm at Champlin Library, 12154 Ensign Avenue North.“Climate Change: The Facts” was produced by the BBC with renowned natural historian David Attenborough as the host. Attenborough has described climate change as “our greatest threat in thousands of years.” In the film, David Attenborough explores the science of, and solutions to, climate change. In the section of the film about the reality and urgency of the problem, a range of experts explain the consequences of rising carbon dioxide levels, on the ice caps, on coastal regions, on weather and wildlife and society itself.
The latest reports from the U.N. panel on climate change say that to avoid the prospect of severe climate disruption this century, we must sharply reduce the burning of oil and gas and coal in the next decade, and eliminate the use of fossil fuels completely by 2050.
“In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” Sir David says in the film. “It may sound frightening, but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies.”
The film premiered on the BBC in April 2019. This event is sponsored by NorthwestMetroClimateAction.org, for more information call 612-965-8284.
