Bunce Performing Arts, a Maple Grove-based non-profit theater company, is performing Lionel Bart’s “Oliver” at the end of July. This is a free musical production in the backyard of the Bogle family, located in Dayton at 11350 Dallas Lane, near Fernbrook Lane and 114th Avenue.
Performances of Oliver run July 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28 to 30, each starting at 7 p.m. The Bunce website (BuncePerformingArts.com) provides more information and rain date/updates.
Admission is free. Cash donations and non-perishable food donations for CROSS Food Shelf will be collected at each performance. A concession stand will also be available.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking and seating, and to bring a chair or blanket and mosquito repellent.
Lionel Bart’s classic musical is based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.” The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.
“Oliver” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. The Bunce production features over 60 performers, including cast, crew and orchestra. Inquiries can be directed to info@buncebackyard.com.
Bunce Performing Arts (formerly Bunce Backyard Productions) started when the Bunce family of Maple Grove decided to perform a musical in their backyard in 2007. The organization grew steadily and became a 501(c)(3) in 2012. The group has produced 14 free backyard shows in 15 years, with attendance averaging 500 to 800 people each night.
The goal of Bunce Performing Arts is to present a free, family-friendly show each summer that brings hope and joy to the community, as well as to raise funds for local charitable organizations and to collect food for CROSS Food shelf.
The educational arm of BPA includes summer camps for students entering grades third through 10th and The BEAT (Bunce Educational Adventure Theater), which offers after-school musical theater opportunities in local elementary and middle schools.
