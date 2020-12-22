Free meal boxes are available for pick up from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at Maple Grove Senior High School, Park Center Senior High School, and Osseo Middle School. Each box contains seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
There is no need to sign up for these meals in advance, but quantities are limited. Meal boxes are available for children 18 years of age and younger, but they do not need to be present at meal pick up.
