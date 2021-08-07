Area residents can pick up free fresh produce and dairy. All are welcome.
Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick up on a first-come, first-served basis Monday, Aug. 9, from 4 p.m. until supplies are gone.
This free pick up event is sponsored by NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland.
Locations for food pick up will be at:
• Corcoran — St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot
• Delano — Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot
• Rockford — Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot
• St. Michael — Alleluia Lutheran Church parking lot
• Buffalo — Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot
