Several area churches will be distributing free fresh produce and dairy products on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The distribution begins at 3 p.m. and will continue until all the donations are gone.
Boxes of fresh produce and dairy will be available for drive through pick up. Everyone is welcome.
Locations for the event are: St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot in Corcoran, Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot in Delano, Colonial Mall in St. Michael, Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot in Rockford, Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot, and Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot.
Sponsored by NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland.
