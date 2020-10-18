Wright County Public Health has created a program to provide COVID-19 testing to any uninsured or underinsured Wright County resident, free of charge. Adults and children are eligible. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply.
The application is posted on Wright County Public Health’s website under COVID-19 resources. It can also be accessed at bit.ly/3hyT2yt or by calling the Wright County Public Health Hotline at 763-682-7607.
After submitting the application, the individual should expect a phone call from a public health nurse within one business day (any applications submitted after 3 p.m. on Friday will be reviewed the following Monday). The public health nurse contacting the applicant will discuss eligibility and assist with scheduling the test.
Those with insurance can receive free testing outside of this program. People who have insurance, including Medical Assistance (MA), should not receive any bills for anything related to a COVID-19 test. If people have insurance and were billed for any part of COVID-19 testing, call the insurance company and/or healthcare provider. If people still need assistance, call the hotline.
We welcome and encourage all questions about testing. Call the hotline at 763-682-7607.
