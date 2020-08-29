There will be another free fresh produce and dairy giveaway Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 3 p.m. until supplies are gone.

NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland will be offering boxes of fresh produce and dairy products by drive through pick up on a first come, first served bases.

Locations for pick up are: St. Thomas Catholic Church in Corcoran, Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Delano, Colonial Mall in St. Michael, Montrose United Methodist Church in Montrose, Our Father Lutheran Church in Rockford, and Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo.

Everyone is welcome.

