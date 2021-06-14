Four residents of Saint Michael, Minnesota, have been named to the 2021 Spring Dean’s List: Cory Eull and Nora Weigle, Luther College seniors; Ted Weigle, sophomore; and Samantha Och, first-year.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
