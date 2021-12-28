Former St. Michael mayor killed by Wright County squad car

The city of St. Michael morns the death of their former mayor, 84-year-old Harry Welter after he was struck by a Wright County Sheriff’s Department’s patrol car Thursday, Dec. 23.
The police report states that Welter was struck in his driveway by the sheriff’s squad car around 8 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol reported that the Minnesota State Patrol was requested by the Wright County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatality accident involving a Wright County Sheriff’s Department squad car that was responding to a medical emergency and struck a pedestrian in a driveway.
Welter served on the St. Michael Fire Department for 23 years, was part of the St. Michael Lions Club for close to 50 years, where he served four terms as president. He also served on the St. Michael City Council for 10 years from 1977 to 1987, then four years as mayor, from 1987 to 1991. He also volunteered to clean the Great River Regional Library at the Colonial Mall for free in the early 2000s according to the city’s press release.
“He was a true public servant and will be greatly missed by his St. Michael community,” the city stated on its Facebook page.
The exact circumstances of the crash remain unknown and are still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. The Crow River News has not heard back from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office regarding this incident.
