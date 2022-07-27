Former Osseo coach Kuss passes away

A former Osseo High School teacher, head basketball and baseball coach recently died at his home in Florida.
Ferdinand (Fred) Kuss, Jr., 94, had long, successful career teaching and coaching throughout the state. He worked at Osseo High from 1953 to 1962.
He attended Patrick Henry High School. He was selected as All-City Football’s Offensive and Defensive End three times. He was awarded a scholarship and played for the Florida Gators before joining the Navy.
Kuss married Ruth Russeth in 1946.
In 1950, after the Navy, he played for the Minnesota Gophers before graduating from the University of Minnesota.
He first began his teaching and coaching careers in Rose Creek, before accepting his positions at Osseo. He developed a new curriculum for the physical education program at Osseo High School, which remained in use for many years. His teams had four seasons when they won 15 games or more.
Kuss then moved to Spring Grove and helped develop football, basketball and track programs. He then moved back to Minneapolis, where he accepted a position at his alma mater, Patrick Henry High School. After that he taught and coached in Farifax for 17 before retiring.
His family with Ruth consisted of children, Martha and Mary (Osseo High grads), Tim, Mark, Dan, Jon and David.
The family were charter members of Cross of Glory and Advent Lutheran Churches. Kuss served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, choir member and other roles.
He also published a collection of children stories and a novel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.