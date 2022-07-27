Former Osseo coach Kuss passes away

(Submitted photo)

Fred Kuss Jr.

A former Osseo High School teacher, head basketball and baseball coach recently died at his home in Florida.

Ferdinand (Fred) Kuss, Jr., 94, had long, successful career teaching and coaching throughout the state. He worked at Osseo High from 1953 to 1962.

