Former Osseo basketball star Hana Peljto inducted into Harvard Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Osseo High basketball great Hana Peljto Cluff was honored by Harvard University Varsity Club Hall of Fame. (Photo courtesy of Osseo Girls’ Basketball)

Former Osseo High basketball star Hana Peljto Cluff was recently inducted into Harvard University’s Varsity Club Hall of Fame.

Peljto Cluff led the 1999-2000 Orioles girls’ basketball team to the state championship. She scored 34 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in the 80-53 win over Eastview in the state championship game. Peljto, second on the Osseo career scoring list with 1,644 points, played the game with a pair of severely sprained ankles.

Peljto Cuff would head to Harvard to continue her academic and athletic career. She scored more than 2,000 points for the Crimson, was a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year (2002, 2003), Ivy League Rookie of the Year (2001), and four-time All-Ivy League first team. She led Harvard to back-to-back Ivy League championships and NCAA Tournament appearances (2002, 2003).

