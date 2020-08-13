This past weekend with greenery flowing by and steady pedaling, a former Maple Grove resident came back to reminisce of a favorite part of his childhood and to remember his father’s love of biking.
Dr. Christopher Tremblay came back to Maple Grove, one of his childhood hometowns, from Lansing, Michigan (1,280 miles round trip) to ride his bike along 36-miles of trails that he used to ride with his dad. On Aug. 8, Tremblay orchestrated and participated in the “Carry Some Gerry with You Memorial Bike Ride,” which honored the 76-year life of Gerry Tremblay. The ride took Tremblay and some of his friends from the Eastman Nature Center, along Rush Creek Regional Trail, to the Coon Rapids Dam and back to the northern loop of the Elm Creek Park Reserve.
When Tremblay family lived in Maple Grove from 1984 to 1986 Christopher Tremblay attended Osseo Junior High School. During that time Tremblay and his father Gerry would bike along the trails near their home on 105th Avenue to the Coon Rapids Dam.
The memorial bike ride wasn’t just about revisiting the same trails Tremblay rode as a child. “This bike ride brings back memories of my longest bike rides in my youth,” he said. “It was a special bonding time with my dad, which likely planted the seed for my annual cycling as an adult. Since 2012, I typically log 500 to 800 miles each summer, often cycling across the entire state of Michigan in a ride called ‘Pedal Across Lower Michigan (PALM).’”
Tremblay and his father enjoyed biking and especially the bike trails in Maple Grove. “They were unlike anything we had in our former town of St. Clair Shores, Michigan,” he said. “I remember going on the long bridges that were on the way to the Coon Rapids Dam. We would also ride from our house to Anoka.”
According to Tremblay, his father loved living in Maple Grove and all that the community had to offer, including the parks trail system.
“My father meant the world to me and I miss him every day,” said Tremblay, the only child of Gerry and Madeline Tremblay. “This bicycle ride is a bucket list item for me and will remind me of those bonding times my father and I spent on bikes together. We always had great adventures together and he supported me in every aspect of my life.”
Gerry was a lifelong volunteer and active community member. During his time in Maple Grove, he served as a softball and baseball umpire for the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Department and was an active parishioner at St. Gerard.
Tremblay said his father was an incredible person. “His faith was very important to him,” he said of Gerry. “He was a dependable volunteer, having logged more than 8,000 hours in the Toledo area before/after he retired. He had an infectious laugh, was jolly and well-liked by everyone who met him. I was blessed to have him as a father.”
Gerry died in June, after a 54-day hospitalization. Tremblay was inspired to write and publish a book about what he learned from his father during that time. The book is called “Carry Some Gerry with You” and is available for purchase on Amazon. Profits from the sale of the book be donated to the Solanus Casey Center in Detroit, Michigan, which is Gerry’s hometown.
That is why the name of this ride is “Carry Some Gerry with You Memorial Ride.”
Tremblay added that his dad always took advantage of what the Maple Grove area offered to them as a family.
As for the memorial ride, he said, “The ride was awesome. The trail was just as I remember... even better. So well maintained.”
