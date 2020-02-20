Donna Ryon, a former Maple Grove City Council member and former employee for the city of Maple Grove, has passed away.
Ryon, 78, of Maple Grove died Feb. 9.
She served on the Maple Grove City Council from 1978 to 1990.
Then she was employed by the city of Maple Grove from 1991 to 2007.
According to her obituary, she enjoyed reading, word puzzles and spending time with her family and many friends.
She is survived by her sons Mike (Jean), Rusty (Renae); grandchildren Merissa and Tori; sister Geri (Robert) Wells, brother Gary Gilfillan; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Ryon; parents Donald and Barbara Gilfillan.
Private services for Donna and Jim will be held in the spring
