Former STMA cross-country and track runner and 2013 STMA graduate, Brendan Sage, recently won the “Rock ‘N Roll” marathon in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sage took the lead at about the 18 mile mark in the 26.2 mile race and never relinquished the lead, winning the race by 23 seconds over the runnerup finisher. Sage’s outstanding time of 2 hours 20 minutes and 58 seconds was just under 2 minutes away from the United States Olympic Trials standard of 2 hours 19 minutes for qualifying for the trials. Sage averaged 5 minutes 22 seconds per mile in his winning effort.
“I never really went into the race with a definite goal of hitting the trials standard of 2:19, but thought I might have a chance if I felt good,” Sage said. “My training was good, but not the kind of mileage I would need to make a more serious attempt at qualifying, maybe for the next Olympic trials in 2024”.
It was Sage’s first ever race at the full marathon distance after having competed in several half-marathons. While at STMA, Sage was an All-State runner in both cross country and track, then went on to compete successfully at the Division-1 level at South Dakota State University, competing for 4 years in both cross-country and track.
Sage is currently a mathematics teacher at Parnassus Prep Charter School in Maple Grove in his third year teaching and is the head cross-country and track coach at the school.
He plans to run his next marathon in September in Bismarck, North Dakota, but just for fun, and a long-range plan of entering the California International Mararthon in December 2021 in Sacramento, possibly taking a crack at making the Olympic qualifying standard then. “Although, the trials standard may be different, possibly faster than 2:19, by then,” Sage said.
