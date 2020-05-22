There will be another free fresh produce give away Wednesday, May 27, at the Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot in Rockford.

Boxes of fresh produce will be available for drive through pick up on a first come, first served basis on May 27 from 3 p.m. until the food is gone. The event is sponsored by Second Harvest Heartland and NourishingHOPE Food Drop.

Large quantity will be offered this week. One box per household/vehicle.

Locations for pick up include: Our Father’s Lutheran Church in Rockford, St. Thomas Catholic Church in Corcoran, Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Delano, Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Loretto, Colonial Mall (Alleluia Lutheran Church) in St. Michael, Montrose United Methodist Church in Montrose, and Bufflo Covenant Church in Buffalo.

