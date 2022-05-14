FMJ names St. Michael resident 1st female chief executive officer

St. Michael resident Heidi Carpenter (Right), is becoming the first female chief executive officer at Fafinski Mark and Johnson. Robert Fafinski Jr. (Left) will be transitioning too to his new position as Chairman of the Board.
Fafinski Mark and Johnson (FMJ) announced that the law firm has named St. Michael resident, Heidi Carpenter, as the new Chief Executive Officer as of July 1. Current CEO, Robert Fafinski Jr., will transition to his new position, Chairman of the Board, on that date. Carpenter and Fafinski have worked together for over 24 years and have been working on this transition for the past nine months.
Carpenter’s appointment to CEO is a natural one as she has been leading the firm as a Shareholder, Board Member and head of the General Corporate and Business and Mergers and Acquisition practice groups. She will be the second CEO of the firm and the first woman to take on the role joining only 25% of women that hold executive-leadership positions in law firms according to a study from McKinsey and Company. In addition to her newly appointed duties as CEO, Carpenter will continue to practice law full-time.
Fafinski’s new role as Chairman of the Board will allow him to continue assisting in the leadership of the firm and allow him even more time to focus on practicing law and serving his clients. FMJ’s goal to provide big-firm knowledge and experience in an intimate, small-firm customer service model will continue to be the firm’s guiding light.
Fafinski Mark & Johnson serves local, national, and international clients in 17 primary practice areas: Agriculture, Appellate, Banking and Financial Institutions, Bankruptcy and Insolvency, Competition & Trade, General Corporate and Business, HR and Employment, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Manufacturing, Mergers and Acquisitions, Nonprofit and Philanthropic, Products Liability, Real Estate, Transportation and Logistics and Trusts and Estates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.