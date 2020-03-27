Fly a flag March 29 for Vietnam War veterans

The Lake Minnetonka Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is encouraging the public to honor the men and women who served in the Vietnam War in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is Sunday, March 29.
The chapter is a partner of the commemoration, which is meant to help people express their gratitude for those who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War. This day was first observed as a one-time event in 2012 to launch the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, a 13-year-long celebration honoring these veterans across the 50th anniversary milestones of the war. The day has since been officially designated as an annual observance through the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
The Vietnam War was, and continues to be, a particularly grueling one for its veterans. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 2.7 million men and women served in the war and nearly 60,000 gave their lives in service to their country.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration of 2012 and Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 are both intended to give these veterans the belated honor, respect and gratitude they deserve.
Beginning in 2012, the chapter has hosted a Veterans Day Celebration each November and has decorated Wayzata’s Heritage Park with flags. Vietnam veterans have received special recognition at this event, including a lapel pin designed as part of the 2012 commemoration efforts. Two Vietnam veterans have also been awarded hand-crafted Quilts of Valor to recognize their contributions. The Chapter also provides ongoing support to veterans by contributing special items identified as needs by the V.A. Medical Center and the Minnesota Veterans Home. Chapter members continue to donate hand-knit scarves and hats to the center as part of the National WWII Museum’s “Knit Your Bit” project.
“Many in our chapter have family members who served in the military,” said Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey. “It’s very important to us to remember and honor their sacrifices.”
One of those chapter members is Vice Regent Michelle White, whose father is a Vietnam War veteran and served in the United States Air Force as a crew chief on a B-52 bomber.
“I am delighted to have an official way to celebrate his service on March 29th every year.” White said. “I am pleased to be part of an organization like the Daughters of the American Revolution that has patriotism as one of its pillars. To me, honoring veterans is the essence of patriotism.”
To learn more about the Vietnam War Commemoration, visit vietnamwar50th.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.