In modern times, the Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources have become adept at forecasting flooding and potential water levels. Likewise, in modern times, Hanover residents and the surrounding areas bordering the Crow River have not been strangers to the river’s springtime flooding.

The flood of 1957 was significant. The flood of 1965 was disastrous with an ice jam hurling down the Crow from Rockford slamming into the state-of-the-art wooden stilt bridge connecting Wright and Hennepin counties, taking out the bridge in the process. The 1885 iron bridge, however, stood strong.

