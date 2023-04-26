Mary Jane Hackenmueller Barthel, Harold Hackenmueller’s daughter, still lives in the family home that experienced flooding in 1957 and 1965. Pictured is Barthel’s yard on April 18, with the flooding water not yet covering the planters in her yard.
Pictured is the flooding of the Crow River in 1965 in the yard of Harold Hackenmueller and his family.
The planters in Mary Jane Hackenmueller Barthel’s yard on April 20, now waist high in water. The water is now past the red swing and is approaching outbuildings.
The water level under the pedestrian bridge on April 22.
In modern times, the Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources have become adept at forecasting flooding and potential water levels. Likewise, in modern times, Hanover residents and the surrounding areas bordering the Crow River have not been strangers to the river’s springtime flooding.
The flood of 1957 was significant. The flood of 1965 was disastrous with an ice jam hurling down the Crow from Rockford slamming into the state-of-the-art wooden stilt bridge connecting Wright and Hennepin counties, taking out the bridge in the process. The 1885 iron bridge, however, stood strong.
In the case of the ’57 flood, “as much as three inches of rain fell during the period April 3-7; it accelerated the snowmelt and increased the runoff” stated the federal government report in 1970. “Frost penetrated the ground deeply, as a result of the severe winter, and consequently much of the rain and snowmelt ran off.”
Sound familiar?
During both major flood years, sandbags were piled high along the banks of the Crow at the mill and old iron bridge attempting to halt the raging water’s land overtake. So far this year, sandbagging has been unnecessary.
Harold Hackenmueller and his wife and two children lived in the house across the street from the mill during the 1957 and ’65 flood. The home was constructed in the late 1890s by pioneer Max Saenger. The homeowners suffered water in their basement many times.
According to Mary Jane Hackenmueller Barthel, who still lives in the family home, “the water never reached the first floor. In 1965, the water was about two feet from coming up to the first floor. Because the house was so close to the river, when my grandfather built our house, he laid a two-foot foundation on the basement. In 1967, my father and husband Willard put in the retaining wall, which has helped a lot with our yard and flooding waters.”
Once again in 2023, moderate/mild flooding is occurring on the Crow. Currently, Delano and Rockford are above flood stage and near record crests. Already the flood stage at Rockford on April 21 was 10 feet, while the crest compared to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on June 25, 2014.
As Hanover waits for the raging crest and speculates on what damage it may or may not inflict, photos this past week offer a glimpse of where it’s at and how quickly the water has risen. The Hackenmueller/Barthel house photos from the past five days show the rising water.
On April 18, the retaining wall is now covered but the colorful blue and green pots atop the wall are still dry. On April 20, however, the planters are waist high in water, the flagpole engulfed and the wooden swing feeling the encroaching liquid.
Further back in this photo, the water is fast approaching outbuildings. The levels on April 22 now show the planters drowning, the wooden swing base completely covered, and water nearing the landscaped area.
These can be compared to the worst of the flooding in 2014 of the Barthel front yard. This is what their backyard looks like on April 22.
The water level under the pedestrian bridge rises daily although not to the 1965 levels. Now we wait and watch.
