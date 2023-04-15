The American flag will rise above the Rockford Veterans Memorial for the first time on Saturday, April 22, at a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.

The memorial embraces all six branches of the U.S. military, including Space Force that was established in 2019. The Rockford Lions Club and city of Rockford designed the site to be a reunion and recognition site for all local veterans, whether serving currently, formerly or fallen.

