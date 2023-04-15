The American flag will rise above the Rockford Veterans Memorial for the first time on Saturday, April 22, at a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.
The memorial embraces all six branches of the U.S. military, including Space Force that was established in 2019. The Rockford Lions Club and city of Rockford designed the site to be a reunion and recognition site for all local veterans, whether serving currently, formerly or fallen.
Featured musician Shane Martin will sing the national anthem as the Delano American Legion Post #377 Honor Guard presents colors, and Commander Paul Hoiland raises Old Glory for the first time. Local veterans will raise their respective branch’s flag at each monument. Elected officials and military representatives will join residents and donors in celebrating the memorial’s completion. Refreshments available in the park building following the ceremony.
The Rockford Lions Club’s planning committee secured funding from local businesses, residents, and organizations. A permanent donor board recognizes gifts from $2,500 to $10,000. The project is a collaboration between the Lions Club and the City of Rockford.
Rockford Veterans Memorial anchors the north end of Riverside Park on County Road 20 in Rockford. Adjacent parking and handicap accessibility is available.
