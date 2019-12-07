Get help with broken stuff and learn valuable repair skills at a free Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic.

There will be a Fix-It Clinic Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

Bring in items and receive free guided assistance from volunteers with repair skills to disassemble, troubleshoot and (hopefully) fix those items.

People must be able to carry items in — no oversized items. Feel free to bring any tools and supplies that might help with the job; however, it’s not mandatory.

The following are examples of things that have been repaired at other fix-it events: Antique radio, blender, camping lantern, clothing and other soft goods to mend or alter, dremel tool, DVD player, electric hot water kettle, fan, flashlight, hair dryer, lamp, paper shredder, remote control, sewing machine, steam mop, stereo, telephone headset, toaster oven, toaster, and toys.

Fix-It Clinics teach valuable troubleshooting and basic repair skills, build community connections and reduce the number of repairable items that are thrown in the trash.

For more information, visit hennepin.us/fixitclinic or contact program coordinator Nancy Lo at nancy.lo@hennepin.us or 612-348-9195.

Email nancy.lo@hennepin.us if you would like to volunteer.

