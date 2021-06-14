The 24th Annual Fishing Klinic for Kids is set for Saturday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Sturges Park on Buffalo Lake. Plan to attend this family-friendly event.
It is the largest and longest-running fishing program for youth in Minnesota. There will be prizes and games, rod and reel combos and bait provided by H & H Sport Shop, a fishing contest on the pier, Dan Jasper, fishing pro and youth specialist, Minnesota and Florida guide, Corey J. Bechtold, fishing pro and Northwest Sports show participant, Past Dock Master and Master of Ceremonies, Dave Larcom, and the Raptor Center Eagle Program.
The clinic also welcomes the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police Department, Allina Ambulance, Buffalo Fire Department, Wright County Dairy Farmers & Dairy Princesses, DreamExcapes, Hasty/Silver Creek Sportsmen Club, Jiggin’ Jim’s Taxidermy, Master Gardeners, Monticello Fleet Farm, Outdoor News, Jr. Pro Team, Women Anglers of Minnesota, Fishing for Life, Buffalo Rotary, IntegriPrint, Nelson Masonic Lodge #135, Buffalo Target, Pivotal Approach Therapy, Thomes Insurance, and Wright-Hennepin Electric.
This free event is sponsored in part by: Hanover Lions Club, Pierce Flooring, Fleet Farm, Boreal Bay Lodge (Canada), Olson Chiropractic, Buffalo Rotary, Super America, Wright-Hennepin Trust, Women Anglers of Minnesota, H & H Sport Shop, Buffalo Knights of Columbus, Thrivent Financial, What’s the Scoop!, Forget Me Not Café, Plano, Alexander Exteriors, National Professional Angler’s Association (NPAA).
