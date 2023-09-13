(Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin Schools)
Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy Principal Heidi Kouba welcomes a student on the first day of school in Champlin.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
Students and their parents gather outside of Basswood Elementary School in Maple Grove on the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
Champlin Park High School Principal Mike George assists a student with their first day schedule.
Freshman students begin their first day at Champlin Park High School in Champlin on Sept. 5.
Supt. Corey McIntyre and Champlin Park High School Principal Mike George are ready for the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
Dayton Elementary got a new upgraded library over the summer. The expanded space is enclosed with a larger area for students.
(Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennpin Schools)
Students at Dayton Elementary School enjoy a reading space in the new library.
Jackson Middle School administration bring a positive tone right from the start of school, greeting students as they enter the Champlin school.
Students arrive at Jackson Middle School for the first day. A total of 39 buses serve the Champlin school.
Oxbow Creek Elementary students cross safely toward the school with backpacks and smiles on the first day of school in Champlin.
A student led traffic and pedestrian management team gets right to work on the first day to ensure safety for students, parents and guardians at Oxbow Creek Elementary in Champlin.
Rush Creek Elementary students wait for instructions in the hallway on Sept. 5. Supt. Kim Hiel is at the school encouragement and support.
It is lunchtime at Weaver Lake Elementary School in Maple Grove on the first day of school on Sept. 5.
