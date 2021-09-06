Fireworks to cap off Loretto Fun Fest on Sept. 11

The city of Loretto will host its 22nd annual Fun Fest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The day will kick off with the Loretto Fun Fest Food Parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade will make its way through the streets of Loretto to collect donations for the local food shelf. Loretto residents can leave donations at the end of their driveways to be collected as the parade comes by, or drop them off at Saints Peter and Paul church parking lot. Monetary donations can be given to volunteers.
Fun Fest will take place at the Loretto Ballfields, where plenty of parking will be available. All activities will be free from 3 - 7 p.m. Visitors will find inflatables (a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex plus three others), henna tattoos, face painting, Kiddie Train, Three Rivers Parks nature activities, Kids Carnival Games, the Loretto Market/Business Expo and food by the Choo Choo Restaurant.
Free Scheduled activities include Medallion Hunt by KRWC Radio – first clue posted at 3 p.m. until found, Search and Rescue Dog Demonstrations (3:30 and 4:30 p.m.), Bingo with Pick-A-Prize table (4 – _6 p.m.), KRWC Roadshow (5:30 – 6:45 p.m.) New attractions this year include a U-M Raptor demonstration (5:30 – 6:30 p.m.) and the School of Rock (6:45 – 8:15 p.m.)
The School of Rock will entertain the crowd at the Arnold Klaers baseball field. Free glow-necklaces will be distributed during the show, while supplies last. Concessions, including ice cream, will be available from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., thanks to the Loretto Community Athletic Association.
A fireworks display at dusk will cap off the event.
Posters, maps and the most up-to-date information can be found on the city of Loretto website, ci.loretto.mn.us or call City Hall at 763-479-4305.
