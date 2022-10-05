At 3:30 a.m. Oct. 2, Maple Grove police and fire were dispatched to Lynde’s Nursery on report of a greenhouse on fire. A passerby on County Road 30 called 911 after seeing fire through the roof of a greenhouse.
Upon arrival, units reported a fully involved fire in the greenhouse buildings west of the business offices.
Assistant Chief Mike Kinnan requested a second alarm, which brought three additional stations into service and requested an LSU trailer from the Golden Valley Fire Department. LSU trailers are automatically requested on larger fire events to provide firefighter health monitoring.
This location includes multiple greenhouse buildings and auxiliary storage and maintenance facilities. Fire crews began attacking the fire with large hose streams from multiple locations around the fire perimeter. Kinnan subsequently requested a third alarm bringing in resources from Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Plymouth. He also requested additional help from Dayton and Rogers Fire Departments.
Crews were able to shift to an offensive attack using smaller hand lines control and extinguish fire. Due to heavy debris and deep seated hot spots and isolated fires, a backhoe was brought in by Maple Grove Public Works to move debris, uncover hidden smoldering fire and put the fire out.
The business was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
According to Lynde’s Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice.
The cause of this fire is undetermined as of this time, but is being investigated by Maple Grove, Hennepin Fire Investigation Team and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
