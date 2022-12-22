Fire destroys business over weekend

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Maple Grove Police and Fire responded to a business fire at Black Dirt Inc located at 10580 Brockton Lane. A Google search states Commercial Black Dirt Inc. is located here.
Multiple callers to 911 reported a building on fire with one stating, “seeing a lot of black smoke.”
According to Fire Chief Tim Bush, Maple Grove Stations 3 and 4 were paged on a first alarm assignment for a structure fire just after 4:30 a.m.
Patrick Farrens Chief 3 and Mike Kinnan Chief 5 responded to the scene and confirmed a metal building was fully engulfed in fire. Farrens established incident command and ordered firefighters to conduct a defensive attack applying water from the exterior. He also requested mutual aid for water tankers from Rogers and Dayton to assist with water supply.
At 5:30 a.m., Farrens requested dispatch page Maple Grove Station 5 to provide additional staffing due to temperatures near zero. Chief Farrens declared the fire under control just before 6 a.m. Firefighters were unable to make entry into the building due to the heavy fire damage prior to their arrival.
Equipment stored inside the building, included two plow trucks and a bobcat-type skid-steer loader. The building and contents are considered a total loss. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries reported by responding firefighters.
Fire investigators are unable to determine a origin and cause, due to the heavy damage and cold weather with rapid freezing in and around the building.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.