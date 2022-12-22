Fire destroys business over weekend

(Photo courtesy of the Maple Grove Fire Department)

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Maple Grove Police and Fire responded to a business fire at Black Dirt Inc located at 10580 Brockton Lane. A Google search states Commercial Black Dirt Inc. is located here.

Multiple callers to 911 reported a building on fire with one stating, “seeing a lot of black smoke.”

