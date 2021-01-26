At least 53 people died last year in fires in Minnesota. This is a 13% increase over the 47 fire deaths in 2019, according to preliminary numbers from the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD). That number is the highest since 2017 when there were 68 fire deaths.
Smoking was the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota. Gas-related explosions was the second-leading cause in 2020. At least seven people died in smoking-related fires in 2020. That number could rise as investigators continue determining fire causes.
At least six people died in gas-related explosions in 2020. At least five people died in cooking-related fires in 2020.
Notable 2020 fire death statistics
People age 50 or older accounted for 68% of those killed.
A total of 36 of the fire deaths happened in a home or business. Twenty-two percent of those homes or businesses did not have a working smoke alarm.
The leading cause of fire deaths between 2016 to 2020 was careless smoking. .
Fire prevention tips
“There are many little things we can do to prevent a devastating fire from happening in our homes,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said. “It is important to practice fire prevention and safety every day.”
In addition to the smoking and cooking fire prevention tips mentioned above, Minnesotans can keep themselves and their families safe by following these fire prevention and safety tips.
Keep space heaters 3 feet from anything combustible. Do not leave space heaters unattended. Turn them off while you’re sleeping. Plug space heaters directly into the wall, not an extension cord or power strip. Have your furnace and chimney inspected annually.
Keep candles at least 3 feet from anything that can burn and never leave a candle unattended. Use flameless or battery-operated candles instead of real candles.
Test smoke and CO alarms monthly; change the batteries at least once a year. Fires double in size every 60 seconds; a smoke alarm can give you the time you need to escape.
Install smoke alarms in bedrooms, outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home. Install CO alarms within 10 feet of each sleeping room or inside each sleeping room.
Create a family escape plan and practice it twice a year with everyone in the home. Start by drawing a map of the home that shows two ways out of every room. Make sure those ways out are easy to open (make sure windows aren’t painted shut, for example), and practice using different ones. If people have a multi-level home, consider putting an escape ladder near each window so people can get to the ground safely in an emergency. Designate a meeting place outside, such as a tree or utility pole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.