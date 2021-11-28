Financial Security Bank in Albertville and Kerkhoven would like to announce that it will be acquired by Bravera Holdings Corp. (formerly known as American Bancor, Ltd.), which is headquartered in Bismark, North Dakota. Pending regulatory approval and other customary conditions, it is expected to take effect in December.
The bank will become a part of Bravera Holdings Corp., and will continue to operate independently as Financial Security Bank with Robert Bauman remaining as President.
“We are excited about our future with Bravera,” Bauman said. “For 137 years, we have taken great pride in serving our communities. This new venture will allow Financial Security Bank to expand our services and enhance our customer’s financial success. Our customers will continue to work with the great staff of Financial Security Bank, but will have access to even more opportunities for their banking and financial needs. We have similar values with Bravera. Our cultures of encouraging community involvement will continue as we serve or agricultural, small business and retail customers.”
Braver President/CEO Dave Ehlis said, “This partnership will continue to provide local, community banking and financial services to the Kerkhoven, Albertville and surrounding communities. Bravera is a director-and-employee owned company with approximately $2.5 billion in bank assets along with a $1.6 billion wealth management business and a full service commercial and consumer insurance agency.”
