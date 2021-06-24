Final week to see ‘Mamma Mia!’

Cross Community Players invites the public to see “Mamma Mia!” at Town Green of Maple Grove, 7991 Main Street, this weekend.
Watch as director Jeff Anderson artfully blends acting, song and dance to tell the story of a young woman searching for the identity of her father as she prepares to marry. Donna (Sophie’s mother) reunites with her girl friends to resurrect Donna and the Dynamos. The songs of Abba will have audience members dancing and singing along with this cast of 31 actors and eight musicians.
Tickets are $15 general admission and can be purchased online at crossplayers.org or at the door one hour before performances.
Show times are June 24, 25, and 26, at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 and 27, at 2:30 p.m. Interpreted performances: American Sign Language (ASL) are June 26 at 2:30 p.m. Audio Description (AD) is June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Remember to bring a non-perishable food item or school supply to donate to CROSS Services.
