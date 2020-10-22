Final 2020 outdoor Maple Grove Farmers Market is Oct. 22

Local farmers and food makers will be available for one last outdoor market Thursday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. This is last outdoor market of the 2020 season.
The Oct. 22 market is a great time to stock up on locally grown pumpkins, apples, produce, meats, eggs, artisan breads, and many unique specialty food items.
A special note: the market’s traditional final trick-or-treat market activity has been canceled due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions in the market area.
Despite the many challenges of 2020, farmers market shoppers responded enthusiastically to weekly market events. “We were determined but not quite sure what to expect,” said market manager Kirsten Bansen Weigle of hosting markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now, after 25 markets, vendors are reporting higher overall sales than in previous years. We’re so grateful that our shoppers made it a priority to shop local from our small farms and food makers.”
NEW LOCATION FOR INDOOR MARKET
The market is now accepting vendor applications for early winter indoor farmers markets for 2020. Indoor markets are planned on the following Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.: Nov. 12 and 19 and Dec. 10 and 17.
The markets will be located in the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Studio Space at the Shoppes of Arbor Lakes (formerly Forever 21), 12059 Elm Creek Boulevard, D-6.
Prospective vendors are invited to visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com and click “get involved” for more information. Shoppers are invited to save the date and mark their calendars.
Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.