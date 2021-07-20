The city of Dayton is having a special election on Feb. 8, 2022, due to the resignation of a council member. This term expires in 2024.
Those residents wishing to file can fill out an affidavit of candidacy between July 27 and Aug. 10. There is a $2 filling fee, which is payable to the city of Dayton by cash or check.
In the event there are more than two candidates who file for the position, the city would have a primary Nov. 2 followed by the special election in February.
Election judges will also be needed for the special election and possible primary election. If anyone is interested in serving as an election judge, they should contact City Clerk Amy Benting at 763-421-1791 or by email at abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com.
More information is available at cityofdaytonmn.com under government and elections.
