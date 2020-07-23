Area cities will soon be opening their filing periods for candidates to be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The filing period runs from July 28 to Aug. 11 in all cities without a primary election.
Osseo City council seats up in the November election include the mayor (a two-year term) and two council seats (four-year terms). All candidates for city office must file an Affidavit of Candidacy (form is available at City Hall or can be emailed or faxed) at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Ave., or to City Clerk LeAnn Larson at llarson@ci.osseo.mn.us. There is a filing fee of $2. Upon filing for office, a packet of information will be shared with the filer.
In Champlin, council seats representing Ward 3 and Ward 4 up for election this year. Both are four-year terms. Filings will be taken at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Drive. The filing fee is $5.
In Dayton, the city has already closed its filing period. Current city council members Dennis Fisher and Jonathan Mellberg are running for mayor. Those filing for the council seats are: Eric Abbot, David Fashant, Travis Henderson, Tim McNeil (current mayor), Troy Okerlund, Scott Salonek, Brian Towley and James Woolsey Jr. The city is also looking for additional election judges to help with the General election. Information can be found at cityofdaytonmn.org. The application and survey need to be filled out and returned to City Clerk Amy Benting.
In Maple Grove two council member seats (four-year terms) will be up for election. Candidates must be an eligible voter, 21 years of age when assuming office and be a resident for at least 30 days prior to the election. The city is also in need of election judges. Those interested can visit maplegrovemn.gov/about/elections or contact Maple Grove Elections at 763-494-6497 or email elections@maplegrovemn.gov.
Two seats on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board will be on the ballot this year. District 4 (representing northern Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and northeast Ramsey) and District 6 (representing southern Andover and northern Coon Rapids) will have open seats.
In the Osseo Area School District, there are several seats for up for election, along with a temporary vacant seat. The positions currently held by Heather Douglass, Jackie Mosqueda-Jones and Mike Ostaffe all expire this year. One seat will be filled by a special election due to the resignation of board member Jessica Craig. The candidate chosen in the special election will take office in November 2020 and serve until January 2023.
A candidate filing packet, including the Affidavit of Candidacy and other relevant information about running for school board, is available in the district office and on the district website, district279.org.
