Feeding furry friends in Osseo

The Brothers of Sherburne Lodge #95 brought some much needed donations of toys and treats to the “Feeding Furry Friends” group based here in Osseo. This group provides food and other items to all those animal rescue groups in the Twin Cities area. The Masons of Sherburne Lodge #95 were happy they could also help our Animal friends in our community who are in need this Holiday. Here you see them delivering boxes of donating items from their members to the President and founder of Feeding Furry Friends, Amy Arellano. (A One Women show with a few other Volunteers). To learn more about what the Local Masons Lodge do, check out their website at sherburne95.info
