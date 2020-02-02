February will be a fascinating month for speakers as the Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host conversations on such diverse subjects as yoga, homeland security and football.

On Feb. 4, yoga instructor Connie Garritsen will discuss the health benefits of meditation and Yoga.

On Feb. 11, Mary Hogan, community relations officer for the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will give an overview of the functions and challenges that the department is facing locally and nationally.

On Feb. 18, local author Barbara Stephens Foster will speak about Sandy Stevens, who led the Gophers football team from the bottom of the Big 10 to a Rose Bowl triumph.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186

