In February, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Fairness. The students learned how they can play fairly with others at school, home, and in the community. One student from each kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. Recipients of this award are pictured with Principal John McDonald and include front row, left to right, Henry Carroll, Tommy Barthel, Sophia Wilkinson, Brantley Dinegan, Arianna Haws, Elena DeWenter and Roena Beck. Middle row: Stone Bastron, Nayvie Laage, Kainen Worth, Charlotte Stephens, Hazel Dobbs, Lydia Sizer and Caleb Abendroth. Back row: Evan McGarry, Bennett Lindquist, Colson Langfield, Messiah Doeyou, Piper Lunneman, Maxwell Kirar, Madyson Hackbarth and Irene Barthel.