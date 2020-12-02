Features of Mississippi Crossings project explained

With construction on the Mississippi Crossings project underway, some residents and future visitors are wondering what they might expect upon completion. Here is a quick summary:
• High amenity market-rate apartments: The first phase of development kicks off with 214 units, comprising over 175,000 rentable square feet with alcove, one, two, and three-bedroom units, lifestyle amenities, an outdoor pool, and two public pickle ball courts.
• Green space expansion: The newly developed city park area will include a community park pavilion, public plaza, and open space areas, along with youth play equipment and an outdoor performance area. There will be nearly 20,000 square feet of new outdoor community amenities being added to the Champlin riverfront.
• Public docks: Boating will naturally be a major part of Mississippi Crossings, and the public dock areas will provide access to riverfront dining and entertainment opportunities to the residents of the northwest metropolitan area.
• Abrinas on the River: The 19,000-square foot event center will be a resource for residents and visitors, as well as community clubs and businesses, with a 6,000-square-foot rooftop space.
• Dock 21 restaurant: The eatery’s name is a nod to the fact that Champlin is 21 minutes from Minneapolis, and that the development will be completed in 2021. The waterfront dining option will be perfect for those wanting casual dining options, on what is hoped to be one of the finest waterfront patio areas in the metro area. Dock 21 will feature indoor and outdoor dining opportunities, as well as grab-and-go food service from the public docks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.