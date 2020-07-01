Father Hennepin Medallion is found

The finders of the Father Hennepin Medallion were Janet and Tom Lauinger. The medallion was hidden at Doris Kemp Park this year. Not far from the bridge that connects Doris Kemp Park to Veterans Memorial Park there is a bench that looks northeast over the Mill Pond towards the dam and the Mississippi River. It was about 10 feet in front of the bench is a tree. The medallion was on the ground in a pile of leaves in front of the tree and was found Saturday, June 20, in the afternoon.

