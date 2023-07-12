A fatal crash has resulted in at least one person dead and traffic congestion on eastbound Interstate 94 in Rogers.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 p.m., July 12, a GMC Savana was traveling eastbound on I-94 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times in the ditch.

  

