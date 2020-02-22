Family Three again to perform at CROSS’s Empty Bowls event

The success of an event can, in part, be measured by those that return year after year. One of this year’s entertainers is a group called Family Three, returning because, as one of the founders, Taylor Bongard, said, “Any chance we have to be a part of supporting and helping those in need, we are all in!”
According to Bongard, Family Three is a kind of all-around diverse-sounding group, calling itself a “blindie soulk” band (blues, indie, soul and folk). “In some shows we have seven people on stage, so that can get pretty country-rock,” he said. “Other shows it’s just three of us, which can be very songwriter/folk/story telling.”
The group started with three people singing and entertaining at a middle school summer camp and enjoying it so much that they decided to continue making music together. They have been performing in the Twin Cities for about eight years.
One of the reasons is that they meet others in the community “through all the amazing efforts happening to make this world a little bit better…When we find our gifts and passions and then find ways to give that away, beautiful things happen,” he continued. “We are extremely lucky to be involved in so many compassionate efforts like Empty Bowls.”
Empty Bowls is an annual community event to help raise money and raise awareness of the need for food donations in the community. This year’s event is Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. No reservations are needed. There is an admission fee, entertainment, food sampling, and bowls by pottery artists, which are for sale.
Bongard and his group feel like it’s a gift to support others. “We have been partnering with CROSS for this event for a couple of years now, and we have a great time every year.”
“I am a local pastor at Church of the Open Door, so I love this event as it allows me to connect with other local businesses and non-profits, as well as members of the community,” Bongard added.
In addition to supporting CROSS directly, all Empty Bowls donations to CROSS Services during the month of March will be matched by the state organization MN FoodShare. MN FoodShare’s Food Fund matches are based on total March donation amounts relative to the size of the food shelf’s service area.
As CROSS Executive Director Elizabeth Johnson described it, “the more we raise, the more we receive from MN FoodShare.” In addition to Empty Bowls, Johnson is encouraging additional donations. Food Fund works year-round to secure donation from corporations, individuals, foundations and businesses as well as the March drive.
CROSS serves families and individuals living in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, Rogers, with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park, and St. Michael.
For more information, Facebook users are encouraged to see and like CROSS’s Facebook page. Or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050. Checks may be sent to CROSS Services, 12915 Weinand Circle, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
