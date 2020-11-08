The first-ever Rogers Lions Spooky Family Fun Run/Walk took place Oct. 24. Racers started at the new Rogers Event Center along Main Street. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade were able to race at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Adults were allowed to race anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prizes were awarded for the best costumes.

