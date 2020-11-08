The first-ever Rogers Lions Spooky Family Fun Run/Walk took place Oct. 24. Racers started at the new Rogers Event Center along Main Street. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade were able to race at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Adults were allowed to race anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prizes were awarded for the best costumes.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Anoka-Hennepin, teachers union face lawsuit over teacher leave
- Monticello man seriously injured in Nov. 3 motorcycle crash on I-94
- 2020 local General Election Results
- Zimmerman man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 169 in Elk River
- Apple Valley residents want to revisit backyard chickens
- 2020 Election Results: Cities and School Boards in Morrison County
- Eden Prairie actor works ‘Outside the Box’
- Anoka-Hennepin to form COVID-19 data advisory group
- ERHS teacher wins teacher of the year
- Hennepin County cancels Bloomington hotel purchase
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Vivian Dorthea Barker (Kluge) (4)
- Students suing Minnesota for what they’ve earned (2)
- Bernadine Helen (Fischer) Simons (2)
- Donovan John Fisher (1)
- Georgina "Jean" Wehlage (1)
- Thomas J. Bibeau (1)
- Vote for someone who cares about us (1)
- Vote: It’s our chance to change course (1)
- Steven Hine St. Martin (1)
- Biden won’t answer critical questions (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.