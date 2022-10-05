A First Friday movie night will kick off Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. for youngsters, youth, families, grandparents, grandchildren and singles in the Osseo area community.

Hosted by Osseo United Methodist Church, this family movie event has free admission and free popcorn with concessions available. The church is located at 16 Second Ave. S.E., Osseo.

