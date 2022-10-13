Rockford High School baseball players and coaches and their families have helped out with field work at the varsity field. The volunteers helped with grass, finishing the outfield fence, edge baselines, add aggregate to the infield and batting cages, add turf to the batting cages and bullpens, and paint a new concession stand.
Rockford High School baseball players and coaches and their families have helped out with field work at the varsity field. The volunteers helped with grass, finishing the outfield fence, edge baselines, add aggregate to the infield and batting cages, add turf to the batting cages and bullpens, and paint a new concession stand.
There is a new concession stand at the Rockford High School varsity baseball field.
New turf has been installed in front of each dugout at the Rockford High School varsity baseball field.
Baseball season in Rockford has been over since the end of July, but these past two weekends the varsity baseball field was bustling with activity. Instead bats and gloves players, coaches and parents were busy with rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows cleaning up and making improvements on the field so it’s ready next spring for play.
“This is something we hope will be an annual event,” Varsity Assistant Baseball Coach Chris Hudlow said. “The fall is a great time to fix grass and add new aggregate to the field and make sure the field is ready for our unpredictable spring weather.”
The project was coordinated by varsity coaches, parent volunteer Mitch Edwards and the District Building and Grounds Department.
The scope of the project has grown since its launch. Initially, the goal was to finish off the outfield fence with a fence cap, edge the baselines, add aggregate to the infield and batting cage and paint the new concession stand.
“Four days before we were going to start, we came across some used artificial turf that was for sale from the Academy of Holy Angels recent redo of their football field,” Hudlow said. “We decided then to turf the batting cages, bullpens and in front of each dugout. Turf will make those areas safer, and they will need less maintenance in the future.”
Improvements like these take many people to lend a hand and volunteer their time and muscle on weekends to get everything completed and keep costs down.
“We are so fortunate we have a community of people who are willing to help when needed,” he said. “We could not have done this without their help. So many parents and players volunteered their time, and we are so thankful.”
Hudlow added, “Rockford School District Building and Grounds Director Jim Leuer and his staff have been great to work with and are very appreciative of the help to make sure the baseball field gets the care it needs.”
New for the 2023 season, will be a concession stand open for spectators for the first time at home games. The stand was made possible with community donations.
“We are excited to finally be able to offer concessions at our home games next spring,” Hudlow said. “It’s something that has been talked about for years and it will be great to finally be able to have a hot dog and popcorn at the ballgame.”
The Rockford Varsity Baseball Field is not only home to the Rockets each spring, but also home to the American Legion Baseball team, the Rail Splitters of the over 35 baseball league and the Rockford Crows townball team, which played its inaugural season at the field last summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.