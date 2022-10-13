Baseball season in Rockford has been over since the end of July, but these past two weekends the varsity baseball field was bustling with activity. Instead bats and gloves players, coaches and parents were busy with rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows cleaning up and making improvements on the field so it’s ready next spring for play.

“This is something we hope will be an annual event,” Varsity Assistant Baseball Coach Chris Hudlow said. “The fall is a great time to fix grass and add new aggregate to the field and make sure the field is ready for our unpredictable spring weather.”

