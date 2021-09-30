The hot summer of 2021 has eased in to an abundant fall at the Maple Grove Farmers Market. Growers’ stalls are bursting with colorful local produce. The market continues every Thursday afternoon through Oct. 21 at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove.
Market hours for Sept. 30 will be from 3 to 7 p.m. New hours will happen in October. For the Oct. 7, 14, and 21, markets, the hours are from 3 to 6 p.m.
Outdoor markets in the fall feature about 40 vendors each week. Find a full line of locally grown seasonal produce, meats, eggs, artisan breads, and many specialty food products. Learn more and meet all of the vendors at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.
Kids ages 4-12 are invited to stop by market info to join the Power of Produce club. This free club introduces children to local fruits and veggies and the great folks who grow them. Kids receive a $2 token, redeemable for fresh produce items, each time they visit.
Adults are invited to sign up for frequent shopper rewards, also at market info.
There will be a Trick-or-Treat Market event. On Thursday, Oct. 21, children are invited to come to market in costume to trick-or-treat at vendors’ booths.
The market will move inside for holiday season shopping on the following dates: Tuesday, Nov. 23; Thursday, Dec. 9; and Tuesday, Dec. 21. Indoor markets will be located at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, in the banquet rooms. Indoor market hours are from 3 to 6 p.m.
Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Sign up for weekly emails and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram. Sign up to receive a market day text message reminder by texting INFO to 1-833-201-6936.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.