Celebrate generations of women who fought for a better future for all Minnesotans with the new exhibit “Extraordinary Women,” opening March 6, just in time for Women’s History Month.
This exhibit builds on the 2020 centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which affirmed women’s right to vote. This year we continue the celebration of women who fought for equal rights before and after 1920 through political activism, education and social justice work.
This exhibit is developed in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, founded to continue the legacy of the 19th Amendment, and working to expand and protect voting rights for all citizens. Learn more about the exhibit at mnhs.org/historycenter/activities/museum/extraordinary-women
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.